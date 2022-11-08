332d Vehicle Maintenance conducts repairs (broll)

Airmen from the 332d Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Vehicle Maintenance Flight conduct repairs on the electrical systems on a fuel truck, and the front grate on a forklift at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, August 11, 2022. Regular vehicle repairs and maintenance allow ground forces to provide logistical support for air operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jim Bentley)
