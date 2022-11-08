332d Vehicle Maintenance conducts repairs (broll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 332d Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Vehicle Maintenance Flight conduct repairs on the electrical systems on a fuel truck, and the front grate on a forklift at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, August 11, 2022. Regular vehicle repairs and maintenance allow ground forces to provide logistical support for air operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jim Bentley)