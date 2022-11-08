Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    332d Vehicle Maintenance conducts repairs (broll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.11.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. James Bentley 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    Airmen from the 332d Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron Vehicle Maintenance Flight conduct repairs on the electrical systems on a fuel truck, and the front grate on a forklift at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, August 11, 2022. Regular vehicle repairs and maintenance allow ground forces to provide logistical support for air operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jim Bentley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.18.2022 10:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 854646
    VIRIN: 220811-Z-DY904-1001
    Filename: DOD_109172496
    Length: 00:04:31
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 332d Vehicle Maintenance conducts repairs (broll), by TSgt James Bentley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    332 aew
    332 elrs
    mx

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT