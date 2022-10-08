Tyndall Air Force Base Tech Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



August 10th 2022. Sat down with Lowell Usery, Integration Branch Chef, NDR PMO to discuss what is tech day and why it's important. Highlighted the new technology on display and how it will shape the installation as well as the local community.