August 10th 2022. Sat down with Lowell Usery, Integration Branch Chef, NDR PMO to discuss what is tech day and why it's important. Highlighted the new technology on display and how it will shape the installation as well as the local community.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2022 13:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|854225
|VIRIN:
|210810-F-FN051-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109166541
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tyndall Air Force Base Tech Day, by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
