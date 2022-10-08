Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall Air Force Base Tech Day

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    August 10th 2022. Sat down with Lowell Usery, Integration Branch Chef, NDR PMO to discuss what is tech day and why it's important. Highlighted the new technology on display and how it will shape the installation as well as the local community.

    Date Taken: 08.10.2022
    Date Posted: 08.15.2022 13:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tyndall Air Force Base Tech Day, by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Technology
    Tyndall
    Tech Day
    Robo Dogs

