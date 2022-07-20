Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nomads Take Vermont

    VT, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Leandra Garcia 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members with the 33rd Fighter Wing will visit the 158th FW to conduct training, July 12-28, at Burlington Air National Guard Base, Vermont. Vermont offers open airspace with optimal weather conditions for flying, allowing the 33rd FW to avoid over 60% of seasonal lightning and hurricane delays. This opportunity also enhances the Agile Combat Employment concept of the 33rd FW’s training; a concept focused on rapid mobility and lays the foundation for Airmen to fill multiple roles and make decisions efficiently in any environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Leandra Garcia)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2022
    Date Posted: 08.15.2022 12:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 854202
    VIRIN: 220812-F-NY200-1001
    Filename: DOD_109166280
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: VT, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Nomads Take Vermont, by A1C Leandra Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACE
    TDY
    Vermont ANG
    33rd Fighter Wing
    Agile combat employment

