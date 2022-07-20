Nomads Take Vermont

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members with the 33rd Fighter Wing will visit the 158th FW to conduct training, July 12-28, at Burlington Air National Guard Base, Vermont. Vermont offers open airspace with optimal weather conditions for flying, allowing the 33rd FW to avoid over 60% of seasonal lightning and hurricane delays. This opportunity also enhances the Agile Combat Employment concept of the 33rd FW’s training; a concept focused on rapid mobility and lays the foundation for Airmen to fill multiple roles and make decisions efficiently in any environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Leandra Garcia)