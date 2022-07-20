Nomads Take Vermont

Members with the 33rd Fighter Wing will visit the 158th FW to conduct training, July 12-28, at Burlington Air National Guard Base, Vermont. Vermont offers open airspace with optimal weather conditions for flying, allowing the 33rd FW to avoid over 60% of seasonal lightning and hurricane delays. This opportunity also enhances the Agile Combat Employment concept of the 33rd FW’s training; a concept focused on rapid mobility and lays the foundation for Airmen to fill multiple roles and make decisions efficiently in any environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Leandra Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2022 12:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|854202
|VIRIN:
|220812-F-NY200-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109166280
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|VT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
