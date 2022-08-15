This video short is intended to provide cleared industry under DoD cognizance with an operational understanding of the unofficial foreign travel reporting requirements that begin on August 24, 2022, the recent updates to the DISS unofficial foreign travel reporting function, to include the new bulk upload capability, and the existing and new resources that are available to assist cleared contractors and their employees
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2022 11:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|854199
|VIRIN:
|220810-D-D0467-2001
|PIN:
|505755
|Filename:
|DOD_109166139
|Length:
|00:08:58
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SEAD3 - Unofficial Foreign Travel Reporting, by Christopher Gillis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
