Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SEAD3 - Unofficial Foreign Travel Reporting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2022

    Video by Christopher Gillis 

    Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

    This video short is intended to provide cleared industry under DoD cognizance with an operational understanding of the unofficial foreign travel reporting requirements that begin on August 24, 2022, the recent updates to the DISS unofficial foreign travel reporting function, to include the new bulk upload capability, and the existing and new resources that are available to assist cleared contractors and their employees

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2022
    Date Posted: 08.15.2022 11:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 854199
    VIRIN: 220810-D-D0467-2001
    PIN: 505755
    Filename: DOD_109166139
    Length: 00:08:58
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SEAD3 - Unofficial Foreign Travel Reporting, by Christopher Gillis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DCSA SEAD3 Unofficial Foreign Travel Reporting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT