Airborne Artifacts: Buzz Hermann's Jump Jacket

Nebraska Army National Guard Maj. Cody Cade, 105th Military History Detachment commander, showcases an airborne jump jacket worn by 1st Sgt. Elden “Buzz” Hermann during World War II at the Nebraska National Guard Museum in Seward, Nebraska, Aug. 9, 2022. Hermann was one of the U.S. Army’s first paratroopers and participated in every airborne jump during the war. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Gauret Stearns)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2022 11:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|854197
|VIRIN:
|220809-Z-VY191-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109166120
|Length:
|00:03:29
|Location:
|SEWARD, NE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
