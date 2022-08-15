Airborne Artifacts: Buzz Hermann's Jump Jacket

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Nebraska Army National Guard Maj. Cody Cade, 105th Military History Detachment commander, showcases an airborne jump jacket worn by 1st Sgt. Elden “Buzz” Hermann during World War II at the Nebraska National Guard Museum in Seward, Nebraska, Aug. 9, 2022. Hermann was one of the U.S. Army’s first paratroopers and participated in every airborne jump during the war. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Gauret Stearns)