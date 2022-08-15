Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airborne Artifacts: Buzz Hermann's Jump Jacket

    SEWARD, NE, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2022

    Video by Spc. Gauret Stearns 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Nebraska Army National Guard Maj. Cody Cade, 105th Military History Detachment commander, showcases an airborne jump jacket worn by 1st Sgt. Elden “Buzz” Hermann during World War II at the Nebraska National Guard Museum in Seward, Nebraska, Aug. 9, 2022. Hermann was one of the U.S. Army’s first paratroopers and participated in every airborne jump during the war. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Gauret Stearns)

    Nebraska National Guard
    Nebraska
    World War II
    Paratrooper
    Airborne
    National Guard

