Spc. Jamil Ahmed, multichannel transmission systems operator-maintainer, C. Co 248 Aviation Support Battalion, 29th Combat Aviation Brigade, Maryland Army National Guard, talks about his Northern Strike '22 experience at Camp Grayling, Michigan, on Aug. 14, 2022. The 29th Combat Aviation Brigade provides All-Domain Command and Control capabilities during Northern Strike 22 from Aug. 6 to 20, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2022 11:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|854193
|VIRIN:
|220814-Z-OV020-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109166003
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TOC Highlight with Spc. Jamil Ahmed, by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
