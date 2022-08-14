U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Stephan Harper, safety officer for the 29th Combat Aviation Brigade, Maryland Army National Guard talks about his favorite things about his job, what he likes about the 29th CAB, and what he likes about Northern Strike in Grayling, Mich., on Aug. 14, 2022. The 29th Combat Aviation Brigade, led by Col. Richard Ferguson, has approximately 100 Maryland Army National Guard Soldiers providing all-domain command and control capabilities during Northern Strike 22 from Aug. 6 to 20, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Joshua Whitaker)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2022 11:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|854186
|VIRIN:
|220814-Z-KF832-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109165919
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 29th CAB Staff Spotlight: CW5 Stephan Harper, by SPC Joshua Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
