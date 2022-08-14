29th CAB Staff Spotlight: CW4 Ed Carman

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chief Warrant Officer 4 Ed Carman, 29th Combat Aviation Brigade, Maryland Army National Guard, command chief, talks about why he joined the guard, his favorite part of his job, and what he likes about Northern Strike in Grayling, Mich., on Aug. 14, 2022. The 29th Combat Aviation Brigade, led by Col. Richard Ferguson, has approximately 100 Maryland Army National Guard Soldiers providing all-domain command and control capabilities during Northern Strike 22 from Aug. 6 to 20, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Joshua Whitaker)