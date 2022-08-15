Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PSAB promotes Innovation Oasis

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    08.15.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    This video was made as a promotion for U.S. CENTCOM Innovation Oasis. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2022
    Date Posted: 08.15.2022 04:55
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 854175
    VIRIN: 220815-F-FT779-1001
    Filename: DOD_109165610
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA

    This work, PSAB promotes Innovation Oasis, by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. CENTCOM
    Prince Sultan Air Base
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    Innovation Oasis

