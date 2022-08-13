Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sibling soldiers serve side-by-side

    WI, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2022

    Courtesy Video

    354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A multimedia piece about siblings, Spc. Veronica Hamilton and Pvt. Devon Hamilton, serving together at the Combat Training Exercise (CSTX) on Fort McCoy, WI. The siblings are serving their first annual training together.

    Date Taken: 08.13.2022
    Date Posted: 08.14.2022 16:56
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: WI, US

    siblings
    Army Reserve
    CSTX 22
    annual training
    354th mpad
    490th Qm. Co.

