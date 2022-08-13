Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Robot Dog Prepares Medics

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2022

    Video by Spc. Veronica Hamilton 

    354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A multimedia piece about the 422nd Medical Detachment (Veterinary Service) conducting a joint branch training at Fort McCoy, WI. The Soldiers demonstrated life saving skills for working military dogs.

    SB: Capt. Gabrielle Schrader, Veterinary Service Officer, 422nd Medical Detachment (Veterinary Services)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2022
    Date Posted: 08.14.2022 15:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 854149
    VIRIN: 220813-A-MP628-002
    Filename: DOD_109164896
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Robot Dog Prepares Medics, by SPC Veronica Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TCCC
    Military Working Dog (MWD)
    Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX)
    joint branch training
    422nd Medical Detachment (Veterinary Services)
    Training & Combat Readiness

