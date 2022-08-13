Robot Dog Prepares Medics

A multimedia piece about the 422nd Medical Detachment (Veterinary Service) conducting a joint branch training at Fort McCoy, WI. The Soldiers demonstrated life saving skills for working military dogs.
SB: Capt. Gabrielle Schrader, Veterinary Service Officer, 422nd Medical Detachment (Veterinary Services)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2022 15:11
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|854148
|VIRIN:
|220813-A-MP628-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109164895
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
