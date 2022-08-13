Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show B-roll

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2022

    Video by Cpl. Jerry Edlin 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S military aircraft and personnel conducted a full Air Show as part of the 2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 13th, 2022. The air show provided an opportunity for MCBH to foster positive relationships with the local community, while providing a unique experience to the public. The Kaneohe Bir Show, which contained aerial performances, static displays, demonstrations and vendors, was to express MCBH’s appreciation to the residents of Hawaii and their continued support of the installation.(U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jerry Edlin)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2022
    Date Posted: 08.15.2022 00:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 854147
    VIRIN: 220813-M-TD494-988
    Filename: DOD_109164894
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    AirShow
    MCBH
    BlueAngels
    KBayAirShow
    KaneoheBayAirShow
    BluesOnTheBay

