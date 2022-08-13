2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S military aircraft and personnel conducted a full Air Show as part of the 2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 13th, 2022. The air show provided an opportunity for MCBH to foster positive relationships with the local community, while providing a unique experience to the public. The Kaneohe Bir Show, which contained aerial performances, static displays, demonstrations and vendors, was to express MCBH’s appreciation to the residents of Hawaii and their continued support of the installation.(U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jerry Edlin)