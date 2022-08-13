2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show B-roll

U.S military aircraft and personnel conducted a full Air Show as part of the 2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 13th, 2022. The air show provided an opportunity for MCBH to foster positive relationships with the local community, while providing a unique experience to the public. The Kaneohe Bir Show, which contained aerial performances, static displays, demonstrations and vendors, was to express MCBH’s appreciation to the residents of Hawaii and their continued support of the installation.(U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jerry Edlin)
|08.13.2022
|08.15.2022 00:34
|B-Roll
|854147
|220813-M-TD494-988
|DOD_109164894
|00:02:43
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|1
|1
