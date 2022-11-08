Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Emergency Deployment Rapid Exercise

    KUWAIT

    08.11.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    During a recent Emergency Deployment Rapid Exercise, the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron team ensured 120 U.S. Army Task Force Griz Soldiers from the 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 163rd Cavalry Regiment, were processed, out the door and onto a C-17 Globemaster III at a moment’s notice.
    With no single point of failure and every person on the team adapting to any situation that arises, our multi-capable Airmen are operating at a high rate of speed with the same efficiency, no matter the size of the mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.14.2022 08:40
    This work, Emergency Deployment Rapid Exercise, by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACE
    ELRS
    Ali Al Salem
    EDRE
    Rapid Mobility
    emergency deployment rapid exercise

