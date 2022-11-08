During a recent Emergency Deployment Rapid Exercise, the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron team ensured 120 U.S. Army Task Force Griz Soldiers from the 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 163rd Cavalry Regiment, were processed, out the door and onto a C-17 Globemaster III at a moment’s notice.
With no single point of failure and every person on the team adapting to any situation that arises, our multi-capable Airmen are operating at a high rate of speed with the same efficiency, no matter the size of the mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2022 08:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|854128
|VIRIN:
|220811-F-PT849-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109164577
|Length:
|00:02:28
|Location:
|KW
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Emergency Deployment Rapid Exercise, by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
