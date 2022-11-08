video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



During a recent Emergency Deployment Rapid Exercise, the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron team ensured 120 U.S. Army Task Force Griz Soldiers from the 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 163rd Cavalry Regiment, were processed, out the door and onto a C-17 Globemaster III at a moment’s notice.

With no single point of failure and every person on the team adapting to any situation that arises, our multi-capable Airmen are operating at a high rate of speed with the same efficiency, no matter the size of the mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)