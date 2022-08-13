U.S military aircraft and personnel conducted a full Air Show Dress Rehearsal in preparation for the 2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show, “Blues on the Bay”, aboard Marine Corps Air Station, Aug. 13, 2022. The dress rehearsal provided an opportunity to showcase the aircraft, equipment and capabilities of the armed forces to military families and service members. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cody Purcell)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2022 02:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|854123
|VIRIN:
|220813-M-QT022-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109164277
|Length:
|00:07:14
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Kaneohe Bay Air Show 2022, MCBH, by LCpl Cody Purcell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
