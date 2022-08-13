Kaneohe Bay Air Show 2022, MCBH

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S military aircraft and personnel conducted a full Air Show Dress Rehearsal in preparation for the 2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show, “Blues on the Bay”, aboard Marine Corps Air Station, Aug. 13, 2022. The dress rehearsal provided an opportunity to showcase the aircraft, equipment and capabilities of the armed forces to military families and service members. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cody Purcell)