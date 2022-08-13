SGT Canevari Competes in Best Squad

FORT HOOD, Texas - U.S. Army Sgt. Angelo Canevari, the Team Leader for 8th Squad, Blue Platoon, talks about how his team is ready for the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition at Fort Hood, Texas, August 13, 2022. The Best Squad Competition promotes esprit-de-corps and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to Army Values and embody the Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. James Alegria)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2022 07:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|854118
|VIRIN:
|220813-A-HV314-0007
|PIN:
|2
|Filename:
|DOD_109164243
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
