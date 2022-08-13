SGT Canevari Competes in Best Squad

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



FORT HOOD, Texas - U.S. Army Sgt. Angelo Canevari, the Team Leader for 8th Squad, Blue Platoon, talks about how his team is ready for the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition at Fort Hood, Texas, August 13, 2022. The Best Squad Competition promotes esprit-de-corps and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to Army Values and embody the Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. James Alegria)