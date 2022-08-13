Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SGT Canevari Competes in Best Squad

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2022

    Video by Spc. James Alegria 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    FORT HOOD, Texas - U.S. Army Sgt. Angelo Canevari, the Team Leader for 8th Squad, Blue Platoon, talks about how his team is ready for the U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition at Fort Hood, Texas, August 13, 2022. The Best Squad Competition promotes esprit-de-corps and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to Army Values and embody the Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. James Alegria)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2022
    Date Posted: 08.14.2022 07:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 854118
    VIRIN: 220813-A-HV314-0007
    PIN: 2
    Filename: DOD_109164243
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FORSCOM
    Best Squad Competition
    Best Squad
    7MPAD
    FORSCOMBSC22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT