U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lauren Tranchitella, an aircrew equipment specialist, and Tech. Sgt. Justin Miller, an airfield management specialist, both with the 182nd Operations Support Squadron, describe the multi-capable Airmen training that the ground crew personnel from the 182nd OSS and the 169th Airlift Squadron participated in at Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center, Camp Douglas, Wisconsins, June 2 to June 4, 2022. The 182nd OSS and the 169th AS focused on learning each other's jobs such as, aircrew flight equipment, airfield management, intelligence, aviation records management, and medical procedures while at Volk Field. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2022 16:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|854112
|VIRIN:
|220714-Z-QB509-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109164102
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
