    VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lauren Tranchitella, an aircrew equipment specialist, and Tech. Sgt. Justin Miller, an airfield management specialist, both with the 182nd Operations Support Squadron, describe the multi-capable Airmen training that the ground crew personnel from the 182nd OSS and the 169th Airlift Squadron participated in at Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center, Camp Douglas, Wisconsins, June 2 to June 4, 2022. The 182nd OSS and the 169th AS focused on learning each other's jobs such as, aircrew flight equipment, airfield management, intelligence, aviation records management, and medical procedures while at Volk Field. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2022
    Date Posted: 08.13.2022 16:04
    Category: Package
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: VOLK FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, WI, US 

