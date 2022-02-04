video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lauren Tranchitella, an aircrew equipment specialist, and Tech. Sgt. Justin Miller, an airfield management specialist, both with the 182nd Operations Support Squadron, describe the multi-capable Airmen training that the ground crew personnel from the 182nd OSS and the 169th Airlift Squadron participated in at Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center, Camp Douglas, Wisconsins, June 2 to June 4, 2022. The 182nd OSS and the 169th AS focused on learning each other's jobs such as, aircrew flight equipment, airfield management, intelligence, aviation records management, and medical procedures while at Volk Field. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Helmig)