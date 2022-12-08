Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kaneohe Bay Air Show 2022, MCBH

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Cody Purcell 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S military aircraft and personnel conducted a full Air Show Dress Rehearsal in preparation for the 2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show, “Blues on the Bay”, aboard Marine Corps Air Station, Aug. 12, 2022. The dress rehearsal provided an opportunity to showcase the aircraft, equipment and capabilities of the armed forces to military families and service members. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cody Purcell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.13.2022 14:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 854107
    VIRIN: 220812-M-QT022-1001
    Filename: DOD_109164050
    Length: 00:08:43
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kaneohe Bay Air Show 2022, MCBH, by LCpl Cody Purcell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marines
    Training
    MCBH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT