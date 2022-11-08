1-134th Field Artillery Regiment conducts sling load operations during Northern Strike

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



UH-60 Black Hawks and CH-47 Chinooks, assigned to 1st General Support Aviation Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment, transport Ohio National Guard Soldiers and M119A3 Howitzers, assigned to the 1st Battalion, 134th Field Artillery Regiment, during Operation Northern Strike at Camp Grayling, Mich., Aug.11, 2022. Northern Strike participants have the ability to operate in a multi-domain, combined joint environment to improve their Joint All-Domain Command and control capabilities by integrating legacy and modern equipment with future innovation.



This BROLL package includes sling load operations with M119A3 Howitzers being transported from firing position to firing position.