UH-60 Black Hawks and CH-47 Chinooks, assigned to 1st General Support Aviation Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment, transport Ohio National Guard Soldiers and M119A3 Howitzers, assigned to the 1st Battalion, 134th Field Artillery Regiment, during Operation Northern Strike at Camp Grayling, Mich., Aug.11, 2022. Northern Strike participants have the ability to operate in a multi-domain, combined joint environment to improve their Joint All-Domain Command and control capabilities by integrating legacy and modern equipment with future innovation.
This BROLL package includes sling load operations with M119A3 Howitzers being transported from firing position to firing position.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2022 12:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|854100
|VIRIN:
|220811-Z-AZ941-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109163986
|Length:
|00:03:33
|Location:
|CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1-134th Field Artillery Regiment conducts sling load operations during Northern Strike, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
