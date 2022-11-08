Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-134th Field Artillery Regiment conducts sling load operations during Northern Strike

    CAMP GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Courtesy Video

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    UH-60 Black Hawks and CH-47 Chinooks, assigned to 1st General Support Aviation Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment, transport Ohio National Guard Soldiers and M119A3 Howitzers, assigned to the 1st Battalion, 134th Field Artillery Regiment, during Operation Northern Strike at Camp Grayling, Mich., Aug.11, 2022. Northern Strike participants have the ability to operate in a multi-domain, combined joint environment to improve their Joint All-Domain Command and control capabilities by integrating legacy and modern equipment with future innovation.

    This BROLL package includes sling load operations with M119A3 Howitzers being transported from firing position to firing position.

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.13.2022 12:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: CAMP GRAYLING, MI, US 

    Aviation
    Ohio National Guard
    field artillery
    Northern Strike 22
    Florida National Guard

