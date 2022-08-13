Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORSCOM Best Squad Competition Day Zero Height and Weight

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2022

    Video by Sgt. Kaden Pitt 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    FORT HOOD, Texas - B-roll of U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad competitors participating in a day zero height and weight at Abrams Physical Fitness Center, Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 13, 2022. The Best Squad Competition promotes esprit de corps and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values and embody the Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kaden D. Pitt)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2022
    Date Posted: 08.13.2022 10:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 

    This work, FORSCOM Best Squad Competition Day Zero Height and Weight, by SGT Kaden Pitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Forces Command
    Best Squad
    7MPAD
    FORSCOMBSC22
    FORSCOM Best Squad Competition

