FORT HOOD, Texas - B-roll of U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad competitors participating in a day zero height and weight at Abrams Physical Fitness Center, Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 13, 2022. The Best Squad Competition promotes esprit de corps and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values and embody the Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kaden D. Pitt)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2022 10:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|854099
|VIRIN:
|220813-A-AW719-999
|Filename:
|DOD_109163949
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, FORSCOM Best Squad Competition Day Zero Height and Weight, by SGT Kaden Pitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
