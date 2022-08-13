FORSCOM Best Squad Competition Day Zero Height and Weight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



FORT HOOD, Texas - B-roll of U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad competitors participating in a day zero height and weight at Abrams Physical Fitness Center, Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 13, 2022. The Best Squad Competition promotes esprit de corps and recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values and embody the Warrior Ethos. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kaden D. Pitt)