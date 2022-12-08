Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    29th CAB's Tactical Command Post

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Lt. Jonathan Mazzone, tactical command post officer in charge, 29th Combat Aviation Brigade, Maryland National Guard, explains what a TCP is during Northern Strike '22 training at Camp Grayling, Michigan, on Aug. 12, 2022. The 29th Combat Aviation Brigade, led by Col. Richard Ferguson, has approximately 100 Maryland Army National Guard Soldiers providing all-domain command and control over 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion from the Tennessee Army National Guard, the 1-111th General Support Aviation Battalion from the Florida Army National Guard and the Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 167 from Jacksonville, North Carolina, during Northern Strike 22 from Aug. 6 to 20, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.13.2022 10:31
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 

    National Guard
    Maryland Army National Guard
    Tactical Command Post
    Northern Strike '22

