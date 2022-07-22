U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (3/5), 1st Marine Division, travel to Darwin, NT, Australia, in support of exercise Koolendong 22, July 22, 2022. 3/5 deployed a rifle company from Southern California to Darwin during the battalion’s readiness exercise, increasing their readiness to serve as part of I Marine Expeditionary Force’s crisis response within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Frank Webb)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2022 05:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|854094
|VIRIN:
|220722-M-VN506-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109163774
|Length:
|00:03:52
|Location:
|DARWIN, NT, AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Ex: Australia Edition, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT