Red Ex: Australia Edition

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    07.22.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (3/5), 1st Marine Division, travel to Darwin, NT, Australia, in support of exercise Koolendong 22, July 22, 2022. 3/5 deployed a rifle company from Southern California to Darwin during the battalion’s readiness exercise, increasing their readiness to serve as part of I Marine Expeditionary Force’s crisis response within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Frank Webb)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.14.2022 05:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 854094
    VIRIN: 220722-M-VN506-1003
    Filename: DOD_109163774
    Length: 00:03:52
    Location: DARWIN, NT, AU 

