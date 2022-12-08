Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2022 Arrival

    AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Video by Sgt. Kaden Pitt 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    AUSTIN, Texas - B-roll of U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad competitors arriving in Austin, Texas, Aug. 12, 2022. These Soldiers represent the best in U.S. Army Forces Command. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kaden D. Pitt)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.12.2022 22:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 854086
    VIRIN: 220812-A-AW719-976
    Filename: DOD_109163525
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: AUSTIN, TX, US 

    This work, U.S. Army Forces Command Best Squad Competition 2022 Arrival, by SGT Kaden Pitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Forces Command
    Best Squad Competition
    7MPAD
    FORSCOMBSC

