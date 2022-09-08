Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 167 support exercise Northern Strike 22-2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/854083" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. William Powell, commanding officer of Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 167, gives a tour to U.S. Army Ohio National Guard Brig. Gen. Stephen Rhoades, joint task force commander for exercise Northern Strike 22, at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, Aug. 9, 2022. HMLA-167 trained with U.S. Army National Guard and U.S. Air National Guard units during joint exercise Northern Strike 22-2. HMLA-167 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Servante R. Coba)