U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. William Powell, commanding officer of Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 167, gives a tour to U.S. Army Ohio National Guard Brig. Gen. Stephen Rhoades, joint task force commander for exercise Northern Strike 22, at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, Aug. 9, 2022. HMLA-167 trained with U.S. Army National Guard and U.S. Air National Guard units during joint exercise Northern Strike 22-2. HMLA-167 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Servante R. Coba)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2022 09:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|854083
|VIRIN:
|220809-M-EI266-124
|Filename:
|DOD_109163494
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|ALPENA, MI, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 167 support exercise Northern Strike 22-2, by Sgt Servante Coba, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
