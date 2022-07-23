Combatives Tournament enhances readiness

Soldiers competed in the 2022 Ohio Army National Guard combatives tournament July 23, 2022, at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Dublin, Ohio. The U.S. Army’s combatives program enhances unit combat readiness by building Soldiers' personal courage, confidence and resilience, as well as their situational responsiveness to close quarters threats in the operational environment.
