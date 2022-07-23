Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combatives Tournament enhances readiness

    DUBLIN, OH, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2022

    Video by Sgt. Max Elliott 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers competed in the 2022 Ohio Army National Guard combatives tournament July 23, 2022, at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Dublin, Ohio. The U.S. Army’s combatives program enhances unit combat readiness by building Soldiers' personal courage, confidence and resilience, as well as their situational responsiveness to close quarters threats in the operational environment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.13.2022 12:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 854082
    VIRIN: 220723-A-ZT835-783
    Filename: DOD_109163491
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: DUBLIN, OH, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combatives Tournament enhances readiness, by SGT Max Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ohio National Guard
    Combatives Tournament
    Combatives
    Resiliency

