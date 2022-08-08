RED FLAG-ALASKA 22-3 Team Chief Interview

U.S. Air Force Maj. Jeffrey Leonard, RED FLAG-Alaska 22-3 Team Chief, discusses the history of RED FLAG on August 8. 2022. RF-A is designed to provide realistic training essential to the continued development and improvement of combined and joint interoperability in a simulated combat environment. (U.S Air Force video by Senior Airman Derek Seifert)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2022 20:08
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|854076
|VIRIN:
|220808-D-IZ569-807
|Filename:
|DOD_109163348
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
