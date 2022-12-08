Military personnel and civilians from multiple countries participate in a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal at the Guadalcanal American Memorial in the Solomon Islands, Aug. 7, 2022. The ceremony honored those who died in the battle and reaffirmed the attending countries’ commitment to fostering a strong relationship with the Solomon Islands and other nations to ensure peace in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Destiny Dempsey)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2022 19:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|854071
|VIRIN:
|220812-M-TS007-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109163305
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|GUADALCANAL, SB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines participate in ceremony to mark 80th anniversary of Battle of Guadalcanal, by Sgt Destiny Dempsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT