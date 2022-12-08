U.S. Marines participate in ceremony to mark 80th anniversary of Battle of Guadalcanal

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Military personnel and civilians from multiple countries participate in a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal at the Guadalcanal American Memorial in the Solomon Islands, Aug. 7, 2022. The ceremony honored those who died in the battle and reaffirmed the attending countries’ commitment to fostering a strong relationship with the Solomon Islands and other nations to ensure peace in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Destiny Dempsey)