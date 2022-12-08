Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines participate in ceremony to mark 80th anniversary of Battle of Guadalcanal

    GUADALCANAL, SOLOMON ISLANDS

    08.12.2022

    Video by Sgt. Destiny Dempsey 

    1st Marine Division

    Military personnel and civilians from multiple countries participate in a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal at the Guadalcanal American Memorial in the Solomon Islands, Aug. 7, 2022. The ceremony honored those who died in the battle and reaffirmed the attending countries’ commitment to fostering a strong relationship with the Solomon Islands and other nations to ensure peace in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Destiny Dempsey)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.12.2022 19:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 854071
    VIRIN: 220812-M-TS007-1001
    Filename: DOD_109163305
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: GUADALCANAL, SB 

    Solomon Islands
    USMC
    1st Marine Division
    80th Anniversary
    Guadalacanal

