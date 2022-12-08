Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    714th TRS IMSO establishes lasting partnerships

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Video by Airman Isabell Nutt 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    For some students, visiting a foreign country can be an exciting yet intimidating experience. That's why the 714th Training Squadron's International Military Student Office works to establish lasting relationships and immerses students in American culture on a personal level.

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.12.2022 15:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 854051
    VIRIN: 220812-F-PX772-912
    Filename: DOD_109162839
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 

    This work, 714th TRS IMSO establishes lasting partnerships, by Amn Isabell Nutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-130
    IMSO
    314 AW
    714 TRS

