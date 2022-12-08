For some students, visiting a foreign country can be an exciting yet intimidating experience. That's why the 714th Training Squadron's International Military Student Office works to establish lasting relationships and immerses students in American culture on a personal level.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2022 15:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|854051
|VIRIN:
|220812-F-PX772-912
|Filename:
|DOD_109162839
|Length:
|00:03:16
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 714th TRS IMSO establishes lasting partnerships, by Amn Isabell Nutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
