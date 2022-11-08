Whiteman AFB Ambassador Road Show Wrap Up

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/854036" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Team Whiteman welcomed AFW2 Ambassadors and staff for a two-day immersion in the program and what it offers. Airmen and Marines learned heard stories of recovery and resiliency and engaged with Ambassadors on their own unique missions and the struggles they face. AFW2 Ambassadors hone their speaking skills at workshops and through one-on-one coaching, learning to tailor their stories to specific audiences. The goal of the AFW2 Ambassador Program is to further enhance the education provided to the Air Force and Space Force audience with personal stories that focus on the program and how it can help Airmen and Guardians.