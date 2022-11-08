Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Whiteman AFB Ambassador Road Show Wrap Up

    08.11.2022

    Video by Shawn Sprayberry 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Team Whiteman welcomed AFW2 Ambassadors and staff for a two-day immersion in the program and what it offers. Airmen and Marines learned heard stories of recovery and resiliency and engaged with Ambassadors on their own unique missions and the struggles they face. AFW2 Ambassadors hone their speaking skills at workshops and through one-on-one coaching, learning to tailor their stories to specific audiences. The goal of the AFW2 Ambassador Program is to further enhance the education provided to the Air Force and Space Force audience with personal stories that focus on the program and how it can help Airmen and Guardians.

