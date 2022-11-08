Team Whiteman welcomed AFW2 Ambassadors and staff for a two-day immersion in the program and what it offers. Airmen and Marines learned heard stories of recovery and resiliency and engaged with Ambassadors on their own unique missions and the struggles they face. AFW2 Ambassadors hone their speaking skills at workshops and through one-on-one coaching, learning to tailor their stories to specific audiences. The goal of the AFW2 Ambassador Program is to further enhance the education provided to the Air Force and Space Force audience with personal stories that focus on the program and how it can help Airmen and Guardians.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2022 13:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|854036
|VIRIN:
|220811-O-OR487-408
|PIN:
|220811
|Filename:
|DOD_109162590
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AFB, MO, US
This work, Whiteman AFB Ambassador Road Show Wrap Up, by Shawn Sprayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
