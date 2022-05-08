Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    377 ABW Equal Opportunity Bullying/Hazing PSA

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2022

    Video by Airman Tallon Bratton 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    SSgt Ebony McIntosh from the 377th Air Base Wing Equal Opportunity office speaks in a public service announcement at Kirtland Air Force base, New Mexico, Aug. 5, 2022. This video defines bullying and hazing and how to contact the EO office. (U.S. Air Force Video by Amn. Tallon Bratton)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2022
    Date Posted: 08.12.2022 12:17
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 854024
    VIRIN: 220805-F-TU760-714
    Filename: DOD_109162422
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

