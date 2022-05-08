SSgt Ebony McIntosh from the 377th Air Base Wing Equal Opportunity office speaks in a public service announcement at Kirtland Air Force base, New Mexico, Aug. 5, 2022. This video defines bullying and hazing and how to contact the EO office. (U.S. Air Force Video by Amn. Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2022 12:17
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|854024
|VIRIN:
|220805-F-TU760-714
|Filename:
|DOD_109162422
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
This work, 377 ABW Equal Opportunity Bullying/Hazing PSA, by Amn Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
