On May 19, 1997, the AC-130U Spooky gunship arrived at Hurlburt Field, Florida. This aircraft earned the nickname "Big Daddy" because it was the father of the AC-130U gunship fleet. Over the course of 23 years, the 4th Special Operations Squadron flew 7,236 combat hours and 1,392 sorties in "Big Daddy." (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2022 11:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|854019
|VIRIN:
|220812-F-HK519-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109162269
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurlburt Field Airpark Adventure: The AC-130U Spooky Gunship, by SSgt Miranda Mahoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT