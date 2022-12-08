Hurlburt Field Airpark Adventure: The AC-130U Spooky Gunship

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On May 19, 1997, the AC-130U Spooky gunship arrived at Hurlburt Field, Florida. This aircraft earned the nickname "Big Daddy" because it was the father of the AC-130U gunship fleet. Over the course of 23 years, the 4th Special Operations Squadron flew 7,236 combat hours and 1,392 sorties in "Big Daddy." (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)