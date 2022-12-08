Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurlburt Field Airpark Adventure: The AC-130U Spooky Gunship

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    On May 19, 1997, the AC-130U Spooky gunship arrived at Hurlburt Field, Florida. This aircraft earned the nickname "Big Daddy" because it was the father of the AC-130U gunship fleet. Over the course of 23 years, the 4th Special Operations Squadron flew 7,236 combat hours and 1,392 sorties in "Big Daddy." (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Miranda Mahoney)

    Gunship
    Big Daddy
    AC-130U
    Hurlburt Field Airpark

