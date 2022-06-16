Troy Frank, acting lockmaster at Lock and Dam 8, near Genoa, Wisconsin, discusses the miter gate replacement, the importance of navigation and the important of continuing maintenance on locks and dams.
|06.16.2022
|08.12.2022 11:17
|Video Productions
|854012
|220616-A-AB038-487
|DOD_109161876
|00:01:34
|GENOA, WI, US
|0
|0
This work, Corps replaces 85-year-old miter gates and Lock and Dam 8, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
