    Corps replaces 85-year-old miter gates and Lock and Dam 8

    GENOA, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2022

    Video by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    Troy Frank, acting lockmaster at Lock and Dam 8, near Genoa, Wisconsin, discusses the miter gate replacement, the importance of navigation and the important of continuing maintenance on locks and dams.

    Date Taken: 06.16.2022
    Date Posted: 08.12.2022 11:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 854012
    VIRIN: 220616-A-AB038-487
    Filename: DOD_109161876
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: GENOA, WI, US 

    This work, Corps replaces 85-year-old miter gates and Lock and Dam 8, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    navigation
    Corps of Engineers
    maintenance
    Mississippi Valley Division
    St. Paul District
    locks and dams

