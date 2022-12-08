1-3 Vipers hold family day at gunnery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/854009" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers, family and friends from the 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment (Attack Reconnaissance),12th Combat Aviation Brigade “Vipers” held a battalion-wide family day during gunnery training to celebrate accomplishments and give their families a peak of what they do at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, August 6, 2022.



12 CAB is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's Forward Deployed Corps in Europe. They work alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises, and retain command and control for all rotational and assigned units in the European Theater. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Tomas Mort)