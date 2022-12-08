Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-3 Vipers hold family day at gunnery

    GERMANY

    08.12.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Mort 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers, family and friends from the 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment (Attack Reconnaissance),12th Combat Aviation Brigade “Vipers” held a battalion-wide family day during gunnery training to celebrate accomplishments and give their families a peak of what they do at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, August 6, 2022.

    12 CAB is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's Forward Deployed Corps in Europe. They work alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises, and retain command and control for all rotational and assigned units in the European Theater. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Tomas Mort)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.12.2022 11:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 854009
    VIRIN: 220812-A-YQ762-547
    Filename: DOD_109161747
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    eucom
    usarmy
    StrongerTogether
    armynewswire
    victorycorps
    europeansupport2022

