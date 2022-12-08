1-3 Vipers hold family day at gunnery

Soldiers, family and friends from the 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment (Attack Reconnaissance),12th Combat Aviation Brigade “Vipers” held a battalion-wide family day during gunnery training to celebrate accomplishments and give their families a peak of what they do at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, August 6, 2022.
12 CAB is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's Forward Deployed Corps in Europe. They work alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises, and retain command and control for all rotational and assigned units in the European Theater. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Tomas Mort)
