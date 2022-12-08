378th ELRS POL Fuels the fight

The 378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels flight, also known as Petroleum, Oil, and Lubricants is responsible for delivering fuel to support the mission at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The 378th ELRS supplies fuel to all of PSAB's assigned aircraft, joint force ground vehicles and heavy equipment and the generators that support the base's electrical infrastructure. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2022 03:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|853998
|VIRIN:
|220812-F-FT779-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109161605
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
