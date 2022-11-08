B-52 Lands in Maine After 29 Years

It's been 28 years since Loring Air Force Base closed for good in the northern woods of Maine. Since the closure a B-52 has never again landed here in the state. That all changed today when the Stratofortress returned home and captured the hearts and minds of all who witnessed the historic event.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2022 22:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853979
|VIRIN:
|220812-Z-IA789-0012
|Filename:
|DOD_109161442
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|LIMESTONE, ME, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
