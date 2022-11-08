B-52 Lands in Maine After 29 Years

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/853979" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

It's been 28 years since Loring Air Force Base closed for good in the northern woods of Maine. Since the closure a B-52 has never again landed here in the state. That all changed today when the Stratofortress returned home and captured the hearts and minds of all who witnessed the historic event.