    B-52 Lands in Maine After 29 Years

    LIMESTONE, ME, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Andrew Sinclair 

    101st Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    It's been 28 years since Loring Air Force Base closed for good in the northern woods of Maine. Since the closure a B-52 has never again landed here in the state. That all changed today when the Stratofortress returned home and captured the hearts and minds of all who witnessed the historic event.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.11.2022 22:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853979
    VIRIN: 220812-Z-IA789-0012
    Filename: DOD_109161442
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: LIMESTONE, ME, US 

    TAGS

    B-52
    Maine
    Stratofortress
    Strategic Air Command
    Loring
    42nd Bomb Wing

