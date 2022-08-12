Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News: August 12, 2022

    JAPAN

    08.11.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: The world’s largest international maritime exercise, Rim of the Pacific 2022, concluded on August 4th in Hawaii, in the East China Sea, Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America participate in a fueling-at-sea, and in Okinawa, US Marines with 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marines conduct fire team attack drills on Camp Hansen.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.11.2022 21:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 853978
    VIRIN: 220811-N-NV251-1001
    Filename: DOD_109161437
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News: August 12, 2022, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RIMPAC
    USS America
    fueling-at-sea
    amphibious assault carrier
    fire team attack drills

