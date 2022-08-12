On this Pacific News: The world’s largest international maritime exercise, Rim of the Pacific 2022, concluded on August 4th in Hawaii, in the East China Sea, Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America participate in a fueling-at-sea, and in Okinawa, US Marines with 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marines conduct fire team attack drills on Camp Hansen.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2022 21:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|853978
|VIRIN:
|220811-N-NV251-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109161437
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pacific News: August 12, 2022, by PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
