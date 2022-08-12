Pacific News: August 12, 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this Pacific News: The world’s largest international maritime exercise, Rim of the Pacific 2022, concluded on August 4th in Hawaii, in the East China Sea, Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America participate in a fueling-at-sea, and in Okinawa, US Marines with 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marines conduct fire team attack drills on Camp Hansen.