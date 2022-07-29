F4 static display demolition timelapse

The F4 static display on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, was demolished on July 29 due to it being considered a safety hazard.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2022 21:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853976
|VIRIN:
|220729-F-BZ793-311
|Filename:
|DOD_109161392
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
