    F4 static display demolition timelapse

    UNITED STATES

    07.29.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Suzanna Plotnikov 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    The F4 static display on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, was demolished on July 29 due to it being considered a safety hazard.

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.11.2022 21:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853976
    VIRIN: 220729-F-BZ793-311
    Filename: DOD_109161392
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, F4 static display demolition timelapse, by SSgt Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS

    historical
    demolition
    F4
    static display
    36th Maintenance Squadron

