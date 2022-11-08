Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Allies Refuge One Year Anniversary

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell, Senior Airman Alexander Merchak, Nicholas Pilch and Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A video sharing stories of Operation Allies Refuge by U.S. Airmen stationed at Travis Air Force Base, California, recorded Sept. to Dec. 2021.

    From Aug. 11, 2021 to Sept. 9, 2021—2,627 flights were planned and directed, 1,927 flights were flown by U.S. Air Force mobility aircraft, and 700 flights were flown by commercial aircraft. During the 17 days of evacuation efforts, more than 500 Active, Reserve and National Guard aircrews flew missions around the clock. Approximately 330 U.S. Air Force C-17 missions flew in and out of HKIA, evacuating more than 79,000 people, including 6,000 Americans. They also withdrew more than 5,500 service members and their equipment.

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.11.2022 20:16
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 853974
    VIRIN: 220811-F-UO290-1001
    Filename: DOD_109161379
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Allies Refuge One Year Anniversary, by SrA Jonathon Carnell, SrA Alexander Merchak, Nicholas Pilch and TSgt Levi Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    OAR
    TrUSt Travis
    Operation Allies Refuge
    Afghanevacuation
    Operation Allies Welcome

