Operation Allies Refuge One Year Anniversary

A video sharing stories of Operation Allies Refuge by U.S. Airmen stationed at Travis Air Force Base, California, recorded Sept. to Dec. 2021.



From Aug. 11, 2021 to Sept. 9, 2021—2,627 flights were planned and directed, 1,927 flights were flown by U.S. Air Force mobility aircraft, and 700 flights were flown by commercial aircraft. During the 17 days of evacuation efforts, more than 500 Active, Reserve and National Guard aircrews flew missions around the clock. Approximately 330 U.S. Air Force C-17 missions flew in and out of HKIA, evacuating more than 79,000 people, including 6,000 Americans. They also withdrew more than 5,500 service members and their equipment.