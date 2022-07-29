Tunisan Ambassador to the U.S. visits Wyoming

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Recently, the Wyoming National Guard hosted two Dignitaries from our partnering country of Tunisia, which is part of the National Guard's State Partnership Program. Hanène Tajouri Bessassi, the Tunisian Ambassador to the U.S. and Senior Colonel Mohamed Ben Salah, Tunisian Military Attaché, visited Wyoming. During their time in Wyoming, they toured the state capitol and museum, met with Governor Gordon, and enjoyed the festivities of Cheyenne Frontier Days.



These engagements continue to strengthen our partnership and grow our longstanding friendship with Tunisia.



(U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)