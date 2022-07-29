Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tunisan Ambassador to the U.S. visits Wyoming

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2022

    Video by Jacqueline Marshall 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Recently, the Wyoming National Guard hosted two Dignitaries from our partnering country of Tunisia, which is part of the National Guard's State Partnership Program. Hanène Tajouri Bessassi, the Tunisian Ambassador to the U.S. and Senior Colonel Mohamed Ben Salah, Tunisian Military Attaché, visited Wyoming. During their time in Wyoming, they toured the state capitol and museum, met with Governor Gordon, and enjoyed the festivities of Cheyenne Frontier Days.

    These engagements continue to strengthen our partnership and grow our longstanding friendship with Tunisia.

    (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.11.2022 18:37
    CHEYENNE, WY, US 

    National Guard Bureau

    TAGS

    State Partnership Program
    Tunisia
    SPP

