1st Sgt. Keith Boykin, 1st Sgt., Headquarters Headquarters Company, 29th Combat Aviation Brigade, Maryland Army National Guard speaks about soldier care and gives advice for lower enlisted soldiers during Northern Strike 22 at Grayling, Mich., on Aug. 9, 2022. The 29th CAB, led by Col. Richard Ferguson, has approximately 100 Maryland Army National Guard Soldiers providing all-domain command and control capabilities during Northern Strike 22 from Aug. 6 to 20, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Joshua Whitaker)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2022 17:51
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|853953
|VIRIN:
|220810-Z-KF832-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109161198
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 29th CAB Staff Spotlight: 1st Sgt. Keith Boykin, by SPC Joshua Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT