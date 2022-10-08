29th CAB Staff Spotlight: 1st Sgt. Keith Boykin

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/853953" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

1st Sgt. Keith Boykin, 1st Sgt., Headquarters Headquarters Company, 29th Combat Aviation Brigade, Maryland Army National Guard speaks about soldier care and gives advice for lower enlisted soldiers during Northern Strike 22 at Grayling, Mich., on Aug. 9, 2022. The 29th CAB, led by Col. Richard Ferguson, has approximately 100 Maryland Army National Guard Soldiers providing all-domain command and control capabilities during Northern Strike 22 from Aug. 6 to 20, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Joshua Whitaker)