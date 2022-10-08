Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    29th CAB Staff Spotlight: 1st Sgt. Keith Boykin

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2022

    Video by Spc. Joshua Whitaker 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Sgt. Keith Boykin, 1st Sgt., Headquarters Headquarters Company, 29th Combat Aviation Brigade, Maryland Army National Guard speaks about soldier care and gives advice for lower enlisted soldiers during Northern Strike 22 at Grayling, Mich., on Aug. 9, 2022. The 29th CAB, led by Col. Richard Ferguson, has approximately 100 Maryland Army National Guard Soldiers providing all-domain command and control capabilities during Northern Strike 22 from Aug. 6 to 20, 2022. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Joshua Whitaker)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2022
    Date Posted: 08.11.2022 17:51
    Category: Interviews
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 

    Maryland National Guard
    Maryland Army National Guard
    29th MPAD
    29th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Northern Strike 22

