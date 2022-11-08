Abraham Lincoln returns to homeport

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SAN DIEGO (Aug. 11, 2022) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) pulls into Naval Air Station North Island upon return to homeport. The Abraham Lincoln, lead ship of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, returned to Naval Air Station North Island after a deployment to U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleets in support of maritime security operations to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joel A. Mundo)