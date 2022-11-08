SAN DIEGO (Aug. 11, 2022) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) pulls into Naval Air Station North Island upon return to homeport. The Abraham Lincoln, lead ship of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, returned to Naval Air Station North Island after a deployment to U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleets in support of maritime security operations to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joel A. Mundo)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2022 21:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853951
|VIRIN:
|220811-N-XZ686-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109161174
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Abraham Lincoln returns to homeport, by PO2 Joel Mundo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
