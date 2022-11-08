Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Day in a life of a loadmaster

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ryan Hayman 

    7th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Andrew Harris, a loadmaster from the 39th Airlift Squadron is featured in a day in a life video of a loadmaster.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.11.2022 17:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853950
    VIRIN: 220811-F-NJ333-1001
    Filename: DOD_109161161
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Day in a life of a loadmaster, by A1C Ryan Hayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Loadmaster
    Dyess
    C-130
    317th

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT