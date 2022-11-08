Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln returns to homeport

    NORTH ISLAND, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Video by Seaman Han Puyu 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    220811-N-MU675-1001 (Aug. 11) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) pulls into Naval Air Station North Island during return to homeport. The Abraham Lincoln, lead ship of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, returned to Naval Air Station North Island after a deployment to U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleets in support of maritime security operations to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Han Puyu)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.11.2022 21:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853948
    VIRIN: 220811-N-MU675-1001
    Filename: DOD_109161138
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: NORTH ISLAND, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln returns to homeport, by SN Han Puyu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    homecoming
    Abraham Lincoln
    Sailors
    CVN 72

