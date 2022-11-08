Abraham Lincoln returns to homeport

220811-N-MU675-1001 (Aug. 11) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) pulls into Naval Air Station North Island during return to homeport. The Abraham Lincoln, lead ship of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, returned to Naval Air Station North Island after a deployment to U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleets in support of maritime security operations to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Han Puyu)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2022 21:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853948
|VIRIN:
|220811-N-MU675-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109161138
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|NORTH ISLAND, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
