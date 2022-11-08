Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: Support for Survivors, Privacy for Pregnancies, Psychologists in the Cockpit

    UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Kahdija Slaughter 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    In this week’s look around the Air Force, the Integrated Response Co-Location Pilot program provides improved support for survivors of assault and harassment, AMC’s Commander signs a directive providing more privacy to pregnant Airmen, and psychologists attend a new aviation training program to better serve pilots and their unit’s mission.

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.11.2022 17:56
    Location: US

    This work, Around the Air Force: Support for Survivors, Privacy for Pregnancies, Psychologists in the Cockpit, by SrA Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AF
    Air Force
    USAF
    Around the Air Force
    ATAF
    AFTV

