    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 314 Makes History

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2022

    Video by Cpl. Levi Voss 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), return to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar after a deployment aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, on Aug. 9, 2022. The historic deployment marked the first U.S. Marine Corps F-35C squadron deployed aboard a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier and further reinforces 3rd MAW’s commitment to providing fixed wing fighter aircraft to deploy with U.S. Navy carrier air wings, deploying regularly across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Levi Voss)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2022
    Date Posted: 08.11.2022 15:08
    Location: CA, US

    Homecoming
    3rd MAW
    VMFA-314
    MAG-11
    F-35C Lightning II
    USS Abraham Lincoln Deployment

