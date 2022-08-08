Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 314 Makes History

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), return to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar after a deployment aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, on Aug. 9, 2022. The historic deployment marked the first U.S. Marine Corps F-35C squadron deployed aboard a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier and further reinforces 3rd MAW’s commitment to providing fixed wing fighter aircraft to deploy with U.S. Navy carrier air wings, deploying regularly across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Levi Voss)