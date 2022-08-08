U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 314, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), return to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar after a deployment aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, on Aug. 9, 2022. The historic deployment marked the first U.S. Marine Corps F-35C squadron deployed aboard a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier and further reinforces 3rd MAW’s commitment to providing fixed wing fighter aircraft to deploy with U.S. Navy carrier air wings, deploying regularly across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Levi Voss)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2022 15:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|853911
|VIRIN:
|220808-M-YU267-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109160700
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 314 Makes History, by Cpl Levi Voss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
