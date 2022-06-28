Engineers at the U.S. Army’s Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC) used their expertise in obscurant technologies to assist the U.S. Marine Corps in the mission to test obscurants to see how well they can protect against overhead attack.
06.28.2022
08.11.2022
Package
ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
Army Engineers Provide Obscurant Expertise to Marine Corps
