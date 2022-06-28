Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Engineers Provide Obscurant Expertise to Marine Corps

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2022

    Video by Janet Wychock 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center

    Engineers at the U.S. Army’s Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC) used their expertise in obscurant technologies to assist the U.S. Marine Corps in the mission to test obscurants to see how well they can protect against overhead attack.

    Date Taken: 06.28.2022
    Date Posted: 08.11.2022 14:58
    This work, Army Engineers Provide Obscurant Expertise to Marine Corps, by Janet Wychock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

