    European Best Sniper Team Competition 2022

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    06.08.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dana M Clarke 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    The annual European Best Sniper Team Competition is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa competition that tests marksmanship skills, physical prowess, and mental agility while developing relationships and sharing skills between sniper teams across Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dana Clarke)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2022
    Date Posted: 08.11.2022 13:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 853904
    VIRIN: 220806-A-GV774-097
    Filename: DOD_109160517
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 

    TAGS

    Sniper
    JMRC
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    EBST

