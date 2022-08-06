The annual European Best Sniper Team Competition is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa competition that tests marksmanship skills, physical prowess, and mental agility while developing relationships and sharing skills between sniper teams across Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dana Clarke)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2022 13:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|853904
|VIRIN:
|220806-A-GV774-097
|Filename:
|DOD_109160517
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, European Best Sniper Team Competition 2022, by SSG Dana M Clarke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
