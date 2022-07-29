Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Agile Flag 22-2

    UNITED STATES

    07.29.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. River Bruce 

    Air Combat Command Public Affairs

    Agile Flag 22-2 tested Moody Air Force Base's Flying Tigers' agility and lethality in a dynamic combat scenario.

    As a Lead Wing, the 23rd Wing deployed to three locations in the southeast of the U.S. and faced the simulated stresses of a contested environment. They delivered combat air power while facing realistic logistics, command and control and base defense challenges in a modern conflict.

    Agile Flag will continue to be a part of Air Combat Command's certification for Lead Wings and how it prepares ACE-capable forces in the future.

    Video: SSgt River Bruce

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.11.2022 13:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 853903
    VIRIN: 220729-F-GD886-905
    Filename: DOD_109160514
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Agile Flag 22-2, by SSgt River Bruce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    A10
    Thunderbolt II
    agileflag
    AGILEFLAG22-2
    Agile Flag 22-2

