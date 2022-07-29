Agile Flag 22-2 tested Moody Air Force Base's Flying Tigers' agility and lethality in a dynamic combat scenario.
As a Lead Wing, the 23rd Wing deployed to three locations in the southeast of the U.S. and faced the simulated stresses of a contested environment. They delivered combat air power while facing realistic logistics, command and control and base defense challenges in a modern conflict.
Agile Flag will continue to be a part of Air Combat Command's certification for Lead Wings and how it prepares ACE-capable forces in the future.
Video: SSgt River Bruce
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2022 13:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|853903
|VIRIN:
|220729-F-GD886-905
|Filename:
|DOD_109160514
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Agile Flag 22-2, by SSgt River Bruce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT