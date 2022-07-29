video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Agile Flag 22-2 tested Moody Air Force Base's Flying Tigers' agility and lethality in a dynamic combat scenario.



As a Lead Wing, the 23rd Wing deployed to three locations in the southeast of the U.S. and faced the simulated stresses of a contested environment. They delivered combat air power while facing realistic logistics, command and control and base defense challenges in a modern conflict.



Agile Flag will continue to be a part of Air Combat Command's certification for Lead Wings and how it prepares ACE-capable forces in the future.



Video: SSgt River Bruce