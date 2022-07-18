Archaeologists working for the Air Force have discovered 88 human footprints preserved in the alkali flats on the Utah Test and Training Range in July 2022 that they believe date to more than 12,000 years ago. Additional confirmation research is being done, but this would be only the second such discovery of footprints in the United States. White Sands National Park in New Mexico is the other place where Pleistocene-age human footprints have been identified.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2022 17:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853896
|VIRIN:
|220718-F-OD616-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_109160299
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|UT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Archaeologists discover more pieces of the ancient past on UTTR, by Ronald Bradshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
