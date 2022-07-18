Archaeologists discover more pieces of the ancient past on UTTR

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Archaeologists working for the Air Force have discovered 88 human footprints preserved in the alkali flats on the Utah Test and Training Range in July 2022 that they believe date to more than 12,000 years ago. Additional confirmation research is being done, but this would be only the second such discovery of footprints in the United States. White Sands National Park in New Mexico is the other place where Pleistocene-age human footprints have been identified.