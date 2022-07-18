Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Archaeologists discover more pieces of the ancient past on UTTR

    UT, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2022

    Video by Ronald Bradshaw 

    Hill Air Force Base

    Archaeologists working for the Air Force have discovered 88 human footprints preserved in the alkali flats on the Utah Test and Training Range in July 2022 that they believe date to more than 12,000 years ago. Additional confirmation research is being done, but this would be only the second such discovery of footprints in the United States. White Sands National Park in New Mexico is the other place where Pleistocene-age human footprints have been identified.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2022
    Date Posted: 08.11.2022 17:01
    Location: UT, US

