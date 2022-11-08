Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers zero and fire M4 Carbines at USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition

    BY, GERMANY

    08.11.2022

    Video by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army 56th Artillery Command team zero their M4's during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 11, 2022.Teams across U.S. Army Europe and Africa test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina later this year. (U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.11.2022 12:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853882
    VIRIN: 220811-A-DT978-1001
    Filename: DOD_109160060
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: BY, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers zero and fire M4 Carbines at USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition, by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

