Soldiers zero and fire M4 Carbines at USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition

U.S. Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army 56th Artillery Command team zero their M4's during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 11, 2022.Teams across U.S. Army Europe and Africa test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Bragg, North Carolina later this year. (U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2022 12:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853882
|VIRIN:
|220811-A-DT978-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109160060
|Length:
|00:03:11
|Location:
|BY, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
